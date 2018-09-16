Riyadh hosts Chinese cultural exhibition

Titled "Treasures of China", the cultural event was jointly inaugurated by Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, President of the General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage; and Li Huaxin, China’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Centre for International Communication (CIC) reported.

A rare collection of ancient Chinese artefacts, including figurines from the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, are on display at the venue alongside more than 260 items supplied by 13 Chinese museums and cultural institutions.

Jointly hosted by the State Administration of Cultural Heritage of China (SACH) and Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, the exhibition also displayed the objects from Chinese-Saudi joint archaeological excavations at the ruins of Al Sereen site in Makkah.

The site contained large quantities of Chinese porcelain, many tombstones, fragments of pots dating to different periods and pottery, glass and volcanic vessels. Chinese porcelain finds discovered in Al Sereen include white porcelain of the Song and Yuam dynasty, and the remnants of Celadon of the Longquan Kiln style. According to SCTH, these treasures serves as physical reminder of a golden age of booming trade relationship along the Maritime Silk Road between China and the Arabian Peninsula.