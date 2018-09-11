Fujairah participates in World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

Part of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy’s participation in World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

The World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan are a bi-annual festival of Kyrgyz and Turkic traditions featuring sports competitions, arts and crafts and musical performances.

The Academy Orchestra's performance by artist Ali Obaid Al Hefaiti, Director General of the academy caught the audience's acclaim.

Al Hefaiti expressed happiness at participating in such a prestigious event, specially it's held in a non-Arab state where "Fujairah Fine Arts Academy has managed to convey the best possible image of quintessential Emirati and Arabian cultural heritage."