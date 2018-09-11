Fujairah participates in World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

  • Tuesday 11, September 2018 in 6:45 PM
  • Part of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy’s participation in World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Fujairah Fine Arts Academy participated in the World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of the host country and in presence of a large number of political and media figures.
The World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan are a bi-annual festival of Kyrgyz and Turkic traditions featuring sports competitions, arts and crafts and musical performances.
 
The Academy Orchestra's performance by artist Ali Obaid Al Hefaiti, Director General of the academy caught the audience's acclaim.
 
Al Hefaiti expressed happiness at participating in such a prestigious event, specially it's held in a non-Arab state where "Fujairah Fine Arts Academy has managed to convey the best possible image of quintessential Emirati and Arabian cultural heritage."