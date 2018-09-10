Lughati joins hands with SCLD

The signatories included Badria Al Ali, Manager of Lughati, and Hanadi Obeid Al Suwaidi, Director of SCLD. The agreement aims to expand the reach of services and objectives delivered by Lughati, elevate its educational approaches, and ensure positive change in the educational process.

The agreement stipulates that Lughati will provide SCLD with 10 tablets, a safe cabinet, a charging unit, protection covers, and one copy of the “Big book” prints, electro-Lughati table, and Lughati brochures. Lughati will also upload its Horouf application to SCLD’s smart tablets. They will also deliver surveys and study samples on the total numbers of teachers and students who benefited from the initiative. The SCLD will provide a revised timeline for the schedule and actual number of hours for the implementation process with teachers and students.

Lughati will also deliver logistical services that create a positive impact on learning methods and contribute to achieving its objectives. Aligning with Sharjah’s approach of elevating education and enhancing the role of books and knowledge, in addition to promoting Sharjah’s cultural stature at the local and international levels.

Badria Al Ali, Manager of Lughati, said: “Through this MoU, we aim to achieve Lughati’s objectives that align with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bun Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which underscores the importance of reinforcing Arabic learning methods as befits the status of Sharjah as the capital of the Arab culture.”

“At Lughati, we seek to expand the reach of our services and increase the number of beneficiaries. The SCLD is one of the leading centres that deliver many services in the educational field, and we believe that the agreement will be a cornerstone for enhancing our joint efforts that seek to elevate the learning methods of the Arabic language,” she added.

For her part, Hanadi Obeid Al Suwaidi, Director of SCLD, said, “The agreement enhances mutual cooperation and facilitates the achievement of many objectives. The goal is to harness all efforts to develop, support, and elevate the methods of teaching Arabic the smart way, through Lughati’s services and expertise. The agreement will help us create a knowledge-based society and build a generation of readers who are instrumental in furthering the development process in Sharjah and UAE.”

“Lughati initiative is one of the leading initiatives that can help achieve our objectives at SCLD. Given its expertise in this field, including the modern systems and innovative methods that aims to support students who have learning difficulties and prepare them to achieve social integration. Lughati’s host of experts and staff play a vital role in achieving our objectives that intend to present a unique educational model that adopts the best standards in the development of Arabic learning. Therefore, contributing to boosting the overall educational process in the UAE,” she added.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah Launched the Lughati initiative in 2013, to support Sharjah’s education sector, harness modern technology in learning Arabic, and instil a love of Arabic in young students by incorporating modern learning and teaching methods.