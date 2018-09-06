Don’t miss out on the Noon Arts Award

  • Thursday 06, September 2018 in 1:54 PM
  • Archieve images from the first edition of Noon Art Awards
Sharjah 24: Collage Talent Center at Sharjah Ladies Club calls on all female artists and photographers in the UAE to submit their work before the deadline on 25th September 2018. The second edition of Noon Arts Award commemorates the Year of Zayed by calling on inspiring work based on the power of internal experiences.
The artworks submitted will be covering mental, physical and emotional aspects of the partictipants experiences under the slogan, “My World of Emotions.” If you are between 18 to 40 years, jump on the bandwagon and submit your work before the stipulated deadline. 
 
The winners of the painting and photography Noon Artist Awards for entrants aged between 25-40 will each receive AED 10,000 and the Noon Rising Star Awards for 18-24 years will be presented with AED 5,000 each. 
 
The award ceremony will be on the 20th of November  2018 and the award exhibition will be displayed from 21stto 24th November 2018 at Kunooz Events and Catering. Get your creative ideasflowing and fill out the application.