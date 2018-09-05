Abu Dhabi's Wahat Al Karama wins German Design Award

The Oasis received the award for its innovative architectural design, from a jury panel that includes experts in architecture, interior design and trademarks, who granted the award to the British artist, Idris Khan, for his inspiring design, innovative products and overall sustainable communication in architecture and manufacturing.

The award includes five categories: Conceptual Architecture, Interior Design, Retail Architecture and Urban Space.

The Oasis previously won the 2017 American Architecture Prize after being selected by a 36-person international jury.