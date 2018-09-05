Abu Dhabi's Wahat Al Karama wins German Design Award

  • Wednesday 05, September 2018 in 10:51 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: A memorial to the UAE’s heroes and a celebration of the nation’s unity, Abu Dhabi’s Wahat Al Karama (Oasis of Dignity) has been announced as one of the winners of the German Design Award, an annual competition organised by the German Design Council, to recognise exceptional architectural projects and products.
The Oasis received the award for its innovative architectural design, from a jury panel that includes experts in architecture, interior design and trademarks, who granted the award to the British artist, Idris Khan, for his inspiring design, innovative products and overall sustainable communication in architecture and manufacturing.
 
The award includes five categories: Conceptual Architecture, Interior Design, Retail Architecture and Urban Space.
 
The Oasis previously won the 2017 American Architecture Prize after being selected by a 36-person international jury.