37th SIBF raises curtains on October 31

Sharjah Expo Centre will be hosting the 37th edition, and witness participation of leading Arab and international writers, artists, intellectuals, cultural personalities, chefs and performers who will fill SIBF’s 11-day itinerary with a variety of exciting discussions and debates, literary seminars, poetry readings, workshops for children and adults, cultural shows, edutainment exercises, and more.

This edition of SIBF attracts over 1,000 publishers from around the world who are expected to bring to the fair a host of literary, scientific and academic publications in different languages.

Announcing the 37th edition of SIBF, His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “The fair is much more than an annual 11-day fair. It is now an essential component of the world’s collective sociocultural memory. SIBF is a unique experience for everyone who visits or is part of the fair – there are those who buy their first book; some others visit to enhance cultural relations; and some come searching for the author who changed their life. SIBF is a valuable opportunity for parents to ignite in their children a fondness for books and reading, and inspire a curiosity among them to learn about the world they live in.”

Al Ameri noted that SIBF is an annual opportunity for people to be introduced to a one-of-a-kind cultural extravaganza where people representing nationalities and ethnicities from around the world get together to share their experiences and explore other cultures. In doing so, SIBF extends Sharjah’s efforts to build strong bridges of communication with the world, he emphasised.

“The whole world is eager in anticipation, which clearly reflects the place SIBF occupies in people’s hearts, and the role it has played in elevating Sharjah’s efforts to foster culture. The Sharjah International Book Fair is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which is exemplified by his words: ‘Book fairs are an oasis of knowledge and enlightenment, which must be developed and be available to all’,” Al Ameri added.

“SIBF’s new edition follows SBA’s efforts at the local and international levels to forge partnerships and enhance relations with cultural entities and publishers from around the world. SBA has fostered successful cultural relationships with Europe, Asia and Latin America by participating at their book fairs as well as key forums and international conferences. Sharjah was selected as a special guest at the Paris International Book Fair last year, the Guest of Honour at Sao Paulo International Book this year, and will be playing the same role at New Delhi International Book Fair next year,” he concluded.

The Sharjah International Book Fair is one of the top three book fairs in the world. Its cultural status is reinforced by the remarkable impact on international intellectuals and authors. The fair annually host various literary and cultural personalities from different countries around the world.