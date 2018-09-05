Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre enriches education of discovery

The programmes of the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre vary between past, present and future with exhibitions that simulate reality and cinematic educational and cultural experiences that vary according to the stage of study.

There are specialised programmes for subjects as diverse as fossils, rocks, falaj system, food chains, climate concepts and more for students from grades 3 to 5, while students from grades 6 to 9 learn about the carbon footprint, the Arabian Desert formations and adaptations of animal and plant cells and environmental and animal knowledge. Grades 10 to 12 enjoy more complex dynamic interactive activities such as the physical science of motor movement in addition to the phenomenon of global warming, its problems, challenges and causes, and the science of archeology and exploration.

Omar Yousef Alblooshi, Director Marketing & Corporate Communication, explained, "Research, interaction and exploration are among the most important pillars of education at the Centre, in addition to our cause of preserving wildlife and promoting local tourism. While working in parallel with the education system in the country, we offer non-traditional educational programmes that offer opportunities for learning and acquiring information through innovative and enjoyable methods that are different from the usual school environment."

He added, "The Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre offers innovative experiments and educational programmes that are designed to be suitable for different curricula and age groups, which contribute to enriching students’ knowledge and develop their scientific understanding. However, our role is not limited to school students, we offer knowledge in paper and electronic forms in the largest specialized research centre in the UAE. The Research Centre serves all who are interested in the protection of the environment, biodiversity and conservation of endangered animals."