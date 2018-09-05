SIH launches 18th edition of Sharjah International Narrator Forum

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, said that the lectures and workshops aim to promote the rich and diversified cultural heritage of the UAE, which will be presented by a number of researchers and specialist in cultural heritage.

Dr. Saeed Al Haddad, Director of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, Kalba City Branch, said that the Forum aims to serve the strategic platform to acknowledge and recognise the narrators and storytellers’ unique skills, and take benefit of the experts’ experiences of the same field.

The workshops will continue until September 6th, and will be presented by a number of researchers including Dr. Mohammed Abdul Hafiz, Dr. Ahmed Morsi and others.