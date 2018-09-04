Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four flagship exhibitions for the 2018-2019 season

International exhibitions will include Japanese Connections: The Birth of Modern Décor (6 September – 24 November 2018), which explores links between Japanese aesthetics and modern French decorative arts; Roads of Arabia (8 November 2018 – 16 February 2019), the acclaimed exhibition exploring the archaeological and cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Peninsula; Rembrandt and the Dutch Golden Age: The Leiden Collection and the musee du Louvre (14 February – 14 May 2019) presenting 17th century masterpieces by Rembrandt and artists of his time; and Opening the Album of the World (25 April – 30 July 2019) in collaboration with Musee du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, tracing early photographic methods from around the globe. On 6 September, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum will open its second exhibition, which looks at real and imaginary animals throughout art history.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, UAE said: "It is with great pleasure that we today launch Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new season. Arts and culture play an instrumental role in nurturing cultural understanding and fostering civic mediation. Louvre Abu Dhabi is an interactive space for the people of the UAE and beyond. It tells stories from all around the world and enables multifaceted perspectives to be heard, discovered, explored, and respected."

For the first time, Louvre Abu Dhabi will open a special space for teenagers and young adults to explore Japanese youth culture, from 6 September 2018 to 5 January 2019 called Manga Lab. The space, located in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s forum, will offer a variety of entertaining experiences, including Japanese artworks brought to life through virtual reality, retro arcade gaming, an expression wall, a chill-out reading area, and a series of masterclasses and workshops exploring the art of Manga and graphic comics.