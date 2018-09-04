London design biennale offers sensory exploration of the world

"We obviously live in a very emotionally turbulent and politically polarised time and the choice of theme was intended to reflect and confront that," said Christopher Turner, artistic director of the exhibition, which this year has the theme "Emotional States".

Barely a few months before Britain leaves the European Union in March 2019, the biennale is "intended as a corrective to that island mentality", Turner said.

He said the event, which opens at Somerset House on Tuesday and runs until September 23, shows that "London is open, not only to business but to the creative community".

The exhibition includes installations from 40 countries, from China to Canada and Saudi Arabia, allowing visitors to take the pulse of the world.

One uses video projections to put them at the virtual centre of an indigo production site in India, accompanied by the noise of the workers and the earthy smell of the indigo.

Another exhibit, inspired by the humid climate of Riga, allows visitors to write on a window covered in condensation, listening to the sounds of a battering storm and the smells of a Latvian forest.

It is intended to "show the existence of nature in our daily lives and hopefully make us re-evaluate the importance of it", said curator Arthur Analts.

The Hong Kong exhibit includes painted paper which, when scratched, unleashes smells of opium or roast duck.

It highlights the link between smell and memories, in a nod to novelist Marcel Proust, for whom the taste of a Madeleine cake brought childhood memories rushing in.