EPA gains invaluable insight about the global publishing industry

Delivered by publishing leaders and experts in the USA, the program highlights latest developments in the publishing industry. The agenda included series of discussion sessions and seminars, through which participants had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of industry-related issues. Topics such as, how to build a trademark in the digital era, multi-channeled publishing, visual thinking, how to address challenges faced by publishing industry today, and specialized publishing were conducted.

During the course, Mariam Al Obaidli met with an elite group of industry experts and professionals who plays a key role in shaping the future of publishing sector. She also learnt about the latest global trends, the administrative aspects of publishing such as how a specialized team make effective decisions, problem identification and solution, as well as the key administrative management challenges.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director, EPA said, “The participation of the Emirates Publishers Association reflects our efforts to develop the skills of our professional staff by facilitating their engagement in the best training programs to enhance their knowledge and acquire international experience in the field of publishing. This will have positive effects on EPA’s functioning and support our mission to promote the publishing sector in the UAE. "

Mariam Al Obaidli thanked the Association for giving her the opportunity to learn and network with prominent researchers and experts in the publishing sector from all over the world. She said that she will do her best to devote all the expertise and knowledge that she accumulated during the course and help develop the Association's work system and enhance its performance.

Founded in 2009, EPA is dedicated to serving and developing the local publishing sector as well as to advancing the role of Emirati publishers through training and mentoring programmes that help raise their efficiency. EPA represents the interests of professionals in the UAE’s publishing industry by working on advancing their rights and improving the conditions of the profession and its related laws in coordination and cooperation with competent authorities in the UAE and beyond.