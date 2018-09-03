UAE postpones Da Vinci unveiling at Louvre Abu Dhabi

The painting, which was bought last year, had been due to be unveiled on September 18.

But Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism department on Monday announced "the postponement of the unveiling of Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi" in a tweet.

"More details will be announced soon,” it said.

The "Salvator Mundi", a portrait of Jesus Christ painted in 1500, was the only one of the fewer than 20 paintings believed to be the work of the famed Renaissance Old Master still in private hands when it went under the hammer, and sold, at Christie's in November.

The painting was declared authentic six years ago, after long being dismissed as a copy by one of Da Vinci's students.