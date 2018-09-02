Shams Free Zone hosts ‘Digital Photography and Banner Design’ workshop

The workshop, under the supervision of Adil Matin, Chief Editor of WeTv Arabia, was aimed at emphasising the significance of visual communication in the early age of learning among students at Sharjah Children Funoon Centre.

The 10-day workshop was organised by Sharjah Media City (Shams). Students learned about the basic concepts of digital photography and the shooting techniques along with post-production tools used in designing social media banners.

The Digital Photography and Banner Design workshop has been designed for school students under the age of 12 years, to learn and understand the use and composition of photography used in the social media banner design.

Dr. Khaled Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), commented on the workshop, saying, "The Digital Photography and Banner Design workshop was the need of the hour as the subject is gaining momentum rapidly. We believe this workshop has helped the attendees to understand the importance of social media banners. It’s our mission to motivate and stimulate young talents, helping them to develop their skills in different fields of media. We will continue to organise more workshops in the future for the young talent."

"The idea behind the workshop was to help the youth develop their photography skills at an early stage. It attracted a significant number of photography lovers. The attendees gained first-hand knowledge about the latest techniques of creating social media banners," said Adil Matin, Chief Editor of WeTv Arabia.