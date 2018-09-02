Al Ain Book Fair celebrates 10-year anniversary

During this year’s fair, DCT Abu Dhabi will mark the anniversary of the AABF, running from 23rd September to 2nd October, 2018, by celebrating Emirati culture and promoting the local publishing industry.

Throughout its 10 days, the AABF will host local publishing houses and cultural institutions, with the aim of displaying a selection of Emirati titles and authors, exploring their creative experiences, and offering a showcase to their intellect and cultural contributions. Additionally, the fair will feature daily book signings of publications by UAE-based intellectual and creative figures.

Regarding the fair, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Under-Secretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "This year, we celebrate 10 years of the AABF, which has succeeded in boosting its profile as an important platform offering visitors the latest local publications.

"The fair is an extension of Abu Dhabi's cultural scene, supported by DCT Abu Dhabi’s promotion of the emirate’s status as a hub for cultural activity and open dialogue.

"The AABF offers access to a wide range of reading materials, seeking to contribute to the development of science and knowledge. The fair targets school students, in particular, to familiarise them with the values and concepts relevant to achieving sustainability, safeguarding cultural heritage and supporting Emirati traditions."

The cultural programme accompanying the AABF will host a selection of authors and poets to discuss various intellectual topics, featuring poetry evenings, symposiums and musical performances by Emirati performers, alongside a dynamic set of activities for children aged 6-12 in the "Creativity Corner", which include activities and shows from the popular television series, "Iftah Ya Simsim."

The AABF will provide the public with opportunities to meet and converse with authors, featuring a diverse programme to attract those interested in cultural and literary matters.

The fair will be open to visitors for free every day from 9:00 – 13:00 and 17:00 – 21:00.