Khorfakkan Youth Center organises filmmaking workshop

Dina Al Mansouri, Founder and CEO of Al Jouri Film Production and Advertising Company, said: “We have tried to train the emerging stages of the film industry from beginning, starting with the tasks and roles of each individual in the team according to the needs and interests of youth, also they trained on the devices and equipment, techniques and processes, the general budget of the film, advertising, marketing and distribution, to the integrated image displayed on the screen.”

The workshop, which was attended by 17 young people from Sharjah's emerging centers in the Eastern Province, took place in Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al-Hisn, the film was composed by film producer Ahmed Lutfi, film director Nawaf Al Janahi, director and film producer Joseph Weil.