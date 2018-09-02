DCT Abu Dhabi launches New Destination Campaign

The aim of the new initiative is to continue raising awareness and interest in Abu Dhabi, and to grow its reputation as a unique leisure, business, and cultural destination by strengthening the message of inspiring experiences and ‘extraordinary stories’.

At the heart of this evolved campaign will be a collection of new brand films showcasing real people living in the emirate who through their own unique lifestyle embody its personality and depth of offer. The characters are selected to make a connection with certain visitor profiles and encourage travellers to come to Abu Dhabi to create stories of their own.

To make the point on variety of experience, and underline a sense of ‘real world’, the first two of these films will feature Fatema Al Hameli, a self-styled ‘Camel Whisperer’ and the first Emirati female to enter her animals into the country’s camel auctions and beauty pageants, and Theo Kekati, a cart-racing teenage ‘Rocket Boy’ well versed in where to find fun and thrills.

Commenting on the announcement, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "This is a significant initiative in our commitment to presenting Abu Dhabi as a world-class destination. The introduction of new video content will undoubtedly enhance and add scale to an already successful campaign and reinforce its potency on a global scale."

"Our aim is to evolve our messaging to give greater depth to the offer and resonate more emotionally and effectively with our target audiences."

Steve Copestake, Acting Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We are proud to be able to tell the world what an inspiring place Abu Dhabi is. There is so much to discover and experience in the emirate, but we know that visitors more than ever before are wary of hyperbole and want to shape their own interaction with a destination. Through these characters, through these ‘voices’, our aim is to suggest and build a real and more immersive connection, to find the authentic, to inspire stories that will be shared and visits that will be repeated."