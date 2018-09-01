SIAF to kick off in December

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, under the theme “Horizon”, the festival will kick off in December and will run until January 2019.

Mohammed Al Qaseer, director of the SIAF chaired meetings of the preparatory committee at the Department of Culture headquarters to discuss all thoughts, prospects and participating works as well as ways to cover the festival in the best possible available means.

During the meetings, Islamic works and designs of the festival which reflect its theme as well as other related topic were approved.

This year’s festival will include a number of events, group and individual exhibitions as well as workshops through which artists express their passion for Islamic arts. An international seminar will also be held in which elite researchers from across the world will participate.