October 31 deadline for SAAC participation

he submissions may include a choice of Short story (a collection of no less than 12 stories), Poetry (not less than 15 poems), Novel, Theatre Scripts and Plays, Children Literature (categories change yearly), Literary Criticism.

Extending the deadline of submission to 31 Octobers is in line with the Department's keenness to diverse works, enrich the literary cultural scene of the Arab world and support young talents.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture said that the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity is a starting platform for the creative thinkers, critics, poets and playwrights, where talents are discovered, supported and enabled to stand confidently in a diverse Arab cultural scene.

The participation in the Award is open for all male and female Emiratis and Arabs and should be according to the following rules and regulations:

- participants should be above 18 years, and not older than 40 years.

- Submissions must be written in Modern Standard Arabic.

- Authors must not submit earlier published works, this includes newspapers, magazines, websites, or theses.

- The submitted text should be the first edition in the field chosen by the author.

- Participant must submit one written text.

- Authors must consider religious and moral values in their text.

- The Department does not return the submitted texts.

- In the case of violation of the conditions, the Department will withdraw the award immediately, and take the necessary legal action.

The announcement of results will be held in the month of March 2019, while the prize will be awarded during the creativity workshop in April 2019 in Egypt where the first three winners will be invited to attend the awards ceremony, and to participate in the creativity workshop.

The Department of Culture in Sharjah will publish the winning text and will reserve the rights of the first edition.

The money values of each category of the Award will be $6,000 dollars for the first winner, $4,000 for the winner of the second place, and $3,000 for the third winner.