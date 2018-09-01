18th SINF to commence on 24th September

Encouraging participation from world’s renowned narrators, SINF focuses on creatives and artwork of these well-established artists. With a constant aim to develop and boost the Forum, one of the main objectives of SINF is to align with UNESCO objectives, which aim to safeguard the artistic creations of these living icons.

The 18th edition of SINF will consist of a rich and distinct programme, as well as feature discrete events including an intellectual symposium focusing on old Arabic narration, workshops and round tables.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage said: “This year’s edition will be held under the theme ‘Fairy Tales’. It is an honour to host the 18th edition of Sharjah International Narrators Forum. Over the years, the Forum has served as an important platform to resonate the narrators and storytellers in today’s society. This year, the Sharjah International Narrators Forum looks to interact and share experiences of some of the world’s renowned narrators and appreciate their skills and unique ability to create emotions. Taking this as an opportunity, I encourage all of you to be a part of this distinct Forum and learn about the magic of words, through simplistic narrations.”

Dr. Al Musallam also highlighted SINF’s continued efforts to develop the heritage event across various fields, commending the unswerving support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Aimed to highlight the importance of narrators, this year’s SINF will feature storytellers, performers narrators and experts from different countries.

“Heritage and culture form an important element of the UAE, and Sharjah in particular. While the Forum will serve as a strategic platform to acknowledge and recognise the narrators and storytellers’ unique skills, it will also tell the tale of heritage in Sharjah and the story of the land and its people delivered by word, melody, popular knowledge and tradition,” concluded Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam.

Aimed at commemorating the art of storytelling and promoting the rich and diversified cultural heritage of the emirate, Sharjah International Narrators Forum is an effort to honour well-known narrators and storytellers that have made significant contributions to the promotion of narration, poetry and Arab heritage.