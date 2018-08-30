KwB and EPA Promote Emirati Culture at the 84th IFLA WLIC 2018 in Malaysia

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA, Mariam Al Obaidli, Corporate Communication Manager of the EPA, and Noura bin Hadiya, Manager of KwB represented the two entities at the congress, the purpose of which is to highlight the critical role played by libraries in the development of a nation, particularly in their ability to transform societies. Both entities were also present at the opening ceremony.

The EPA participated in discussion sessions that focussed on several pertinent issues in the library sector globally, including challenges to copyright in the 21st century; the role of libraries in serving persons with print disability with respect to the Marrakesh Treaty coming into force, and another one titled ‘the world has a lot to share’ hosted by The New York Times. The KwB attended the Arabic caucus meeting.

Both bodies acquired knowledge about the best international practices in libraries and publishing, which they have said they aim to utilise fully to enhance UAE’s cultural, social, and economic development through books.

Rashid Al Kous said, “The EPA has always dedicated itself to elevate the publishing industry in the UAE to enable growth in the lives of its citizens. The congress provided valuable information that allowed us to assess knowledge gaps and determine the best way we can meet the needs of community as well as businesses. Being here has been especially beneficial as it fuels our preparations for the celebration Sharjah World Book Capital for the year 2019. We are taking home valuable lessons on how the EPA can effectively realise its vision to boost the UAE’s fast-growing and dynamic publishing sector.”

Noura bin Hadiya added, “KwB has accomplished much in recent years in the sectors that the congress chose to focus on, and will continue pushing forward for the constant development of the UAE’s knowledge-based industries. At KwB, we believe that knowledge becomes more meaningful and potent when shared with others, which was our objective at this event. The IFLA WLIC presented a valuable opportunity to learn and share expertise, which will help us improve literary and educational programmes and initiatives in the UAE.”

The IFLA WLIC is the international flagship professional and trade event for the library and information services sector. The congress brings together over 3,500 participants from more than 120 countries. It sets the international agenda for the profession and offers opportunities for networking and professional development to all delegates.

Founded in 2009, EPA aims to serve and develop the local publishing sector as well as to advance the role of Emirati publishers through training and mentoring programs that help raise their efficiency. EPA represents the interests of professionals in the UAE’s publishing industry by working on advancing their rights, improving the conditions of the profession, and its related laws in coordination and cooperation with competent authorities in the UAE and beyond.

Knowledge without Borders (KwB) is a Sharjah Government initiative instigated to encourage parents and children to spend more time reading. The initiative intends to further cement Sharjah's reputation as the region's Cultural Capital through its intensive educational programmes, lectures and school and library activities.

The unique KwB initiative aims to emphasise the importance of reading for childhood development and to increase general knowledge within the local community. KwB is organising several reading initiatives such as: the ‘Home Library’, ’Mobile Library’, ‘1001 Titles’, and many others.