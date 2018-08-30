DCT Abu Dhabi organises ‘Bring Your Child To Work Day’

Taking place at DCT Abu Dhabi’s Nation Towers headquarters, the event was part of the Department’s Wellness Programme, which through various diverse internal activities and activations aims to improve staff productivity, engagement and job satisfaction.

The Programme supports and promotes the ‘Eight Pillars of Wellness’, which include Social, Financial, Workplace, Spiritual, Emotional, Physical, Intellectual and Environmental ‘wellness’, which encourage staff members to function at optimum levels – not only at work, but also at home.

The "Bring Your Child To Work Day" special event provided a day of learning and fun for all the attendees, who were split into two groups with special programmes planned for each age group.

The younger children enjoyed a ‘meet & greet’ with Abu Dhabi Summer Season’s Pink Fong and Baby Shark show characters, took part in colouring and handicrafts workshops hosted by the Al Marsam Al Hor team, and got to watch a special movie and cook with Chef Khulood Atiq. Meanwhile, the teenagers were given the chance to explore the various departments and engage in work activities at DCT with parents and their colleagues.