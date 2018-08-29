Sharjah Book Authority presents Emirati cultural to China

The SBA’s stand introduced the audience to the cultural features of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah. It showcased the emirate’s efforts in spreading knowledge via annual events, under the supervision of SBA, such as the upcoming 37th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair which is set to be held end of October. As well as Sharjah Children Reading Festival and Sharjah Award for Translation, among many others.

The SBA team welcomed His Excellency Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the People's Republic of China. Praised the endeavors of SBA in supporting the cultural movement in Sharjah. He said that this participation reflects strong ties between the UAE and China at all levels, particularly in the cultural field.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “The UAE has strong and longstanding mutual trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian relations. The first papermaking process was documented in China, thus transferring its rich cultural and cognitive to Asia and the whole world”.

Al Ameri added: “Our presence in this key event aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The vision is to encourage the sharing and exchange of knowledge, cultural, and introduce our cultural mission to people around the world. This process enhances the foundation of human communication. The SBA aims to create more communication channels with the Chinese and Asian publishers, which will enable them to learn more about the UAE and its cultural institutions. We want to create new opportunities for cooperation which will facilitate cultural and literary events such as exhibitions and other annual events organized by SBA locally and regionally. "

SBA hosted a series of meetings with representatives from publishing houses, printing companies, intellectual property, and translation rights agencies from China, Asia, and across the world. The meetings aimed at showcasing the SBA’s services and facilities in the field of publishing and printing in the UAE and the Arab World as well as the efforts to introduce to Arab readers to China’s literary masterpieces.

The Beijing International Book Fair is a global event that attracts thousands of publishers, readers, and authors who come to China every year to engage in literary activities. It is a global platform for intellectuals, literary leaders, and all stakeholders in the book industry. The fair enables the learning about China's most diverse cultural and knowledge options.