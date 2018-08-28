UAE Ambassador meets with Jordanian Minister of Agriculture in Amman

Their meeting took place as part of the preparations for the festival next October, which is being organised by the General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Award, upon a generous act by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, in coordination with the UAE Embassy and in cooperation with the Jordanian Ministry of Agriculture and the Jordanian Dates Association.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the organisation and activities of the three-day festival.

Al Hneifat praised the role of the UAE, through its cooperation with Jordan, in supporting the local agriculture sector while stressing that the award and festival will help generate sales and create a marketing platform for date products, as well as the exchange of knowledge between the two countries.

Al Shamsi praised the cooperation of Jordan, especially in organising the festival while highlighting the UAE’s desire to support and develop Jordan’s date palm industry.