UAE Founder’s Memorial attracts over 29,000 visitors since opening

The number of students and top officials from educational and academic institutions who visited the structure totalled 1,385.

The Memorial is a permanent tribute to the country's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and is a place for visitors to learn about his life, values, achievements and legacy.

The centrepiece of the memorial is The Constellation, an installation of 1,327 geometric shapes suspended from a 30-metre-tall cube. They outline a three-dimensional silhouette of the face of Sheikh Zayed, the founding President of the UAE. Its hanging shapes shine like stars at night, evoking a constellation.

Since the memorial opened to the public on April 22, to coincide with the Year of Zayed, about 432 cultural tours have been held at the site.

Emirati guides provide a broad overview of the UAE’s pre-oil economy, Sheikh Zayed’s values and the monument.

Located on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the site encompasses 33,000m sq of landscaped public space.