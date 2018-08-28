UAE Founder’s Memorial attracts over 29,000 visitors since opening

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi attracted 29,583 visitors since it opened to the public in April 2018.
The number of students and top officials from educational and academic institutions who visited the structure totalled 1,385.
 
The Memorial is a permanent tribute to the country's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and is a place for visitors to learn about his life, values, achievements and legacy.
 
The centrepiece of the memorial is The Constellation, an installation of 1,327 geometric shapes suspended from a 30-metre-tall cube. They outline a three-dimensional silhouette of the face of Sheikh Zayed, the founding President of the UAE. Its hanging shapes shine like stars at night, evoking a constellation.
 
Since the memorial opened to the public on April 22, to coincide with the Year of Zayed, about 432 cultural tours have been held at the site.
 
Emirati guides provide a broad overview of the UAE’s pre-oil economy, Sheikh Zayed’s values and the monument.
 
Located on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the site encompasses 33,000m sq of landscaped public space.