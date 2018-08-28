UAEBBY, Sharjah Art Foundation organise a detailed Manga creation workshop

The workshop guided 10 participants to transform their character and story ideas into interesting manga art.

Conducted over three weeks in August at the Sharjah Art Foundation, the workshop was led by young Emirati Manga artist, Asmaa Al Remeithi, winner of the Abu Dhabi Comic Award 2016 from Abu Dhabi Music and Art Foundation (ADMAF), for her short comic, Turning Point.

From introducing participants to the basics of manga principles and imagining original characters and storylines, to the steps involved in creating manga art including creating their personality sheet, Al Remeithi used the introductory workshop to settle participants in.

Asmaa Al Remeithi, said: “The techniques of Manga, or Japanese picture books, are different from other international comics and illustrated books, given its characteristics and details. One of its key features is the ability to tell a story without written text. The ‘mangaka’ or manga artists must be able to illustrate their story through characters. This workshop aims to train participants on the most essential criteria of this art, and enable them to create integrated and innovative artworks.

“I’ve had a passion for illustrative art and its lovely detailing since my childhood. By curating these workshops, the UAEBBY and SAF are doing great work in honing artistic skills of young people, sparking their imagination and enhancing their overall cultural experience.”

The following session was dedicated to fleshing out the characters the artists conceived in the previous one. The focus was on getting drawings right, while gaining competency in panel planning and one- and two-point perspective sketching to add interesting viewpoints to a narrative.

Participant, Yomna Muhammad, said the manga workshop was a valuable opportunity for her and other aspiring artists to explore and develop their passion for one of the most elevated forms of comic illustration in the world, and fondly remembered the times when she was young and would spend hours at the library viewing manga and other picture books.

“It was a comprehensive workshop through which we gained keen insights into the four developmental stages of manga art. I am leaving this workshop with a lot of confidence in my artistic skills, and look forward to exploring my creative abilities in the manga-making world,” she added.

Powered with their learnings and an overall better understanding of manga, participants put their ideas and preliminary drawings together onto 4-panel story on A3 paper, and finalised their one-page manga creation with the help of their instructor, Asmaa.

Emirati illustrator Asmaa Al Remeithi is a full-time freelance artist and graphic designer. She is a Zayed University graduate who has been illustrating seriously for more than 15 years. She quit her job in 2013 as a graphic designer to focus on manga drawing. She draws a new scenario and story for her character and posts them on instagram.com/asamiart. It has over 31,000 followers.