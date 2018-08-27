From prison to playground: Yemeni historic castle reopens for Eid

Hundreds of jubilant residents gathered at the castle on Thursday (August 23) as they continued to celebrate the annual Islamic feast, complete with a band regaling attendants with a collection of traditional music that echoed through the surrounding area.

The stark change of circumstance is a rare feat in the war-torn country.

With the castle having been under the control of various fighting factions for several years, the governor of Taiz, who was appointed by the U.N.-recognised government, ordered for it to be restored by the antiquities office.

Considered the landmark of the third biggest city in Yemen, the castle is said to have been built by Sultan Abdallah Bin Mohamed Al-Salahi in the 12th century.

It was reported to have been significantly damaged by air strikes three years ago. Evidence of destruction is still present around the castle with pieces of ancient stones dismantled from the walls and bullets scattered on the ground.

Still, those celebrating paid no attention. After years of hardship and living with the castle as a "source of fear and horror," many Taiz residents said they were happy it was now a positive symbol in the city.