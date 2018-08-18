'Mosques of the World’ exhibition launches

The event will take place at Jumeirah Mosque and will continue until the end of October this year.

The launch of the exhibition coincides with the Hajj season, supporting the Authority's efforts to highlight the importance of Islamic arts and culture, and to establish Dubai as the capital of Islamic economy. In addition, the exhibition emphasises the spiritual beauty of mosques and highlights their artistic architecture, showcased through the creative lenses of participants from around the globe. A total of 32 images were taken by creative photographers from 15 countries around the world.

HIPA launched the ‘Mosques of the World’ competition on Instagram, where two winners were selected based on highest number of likes from the general public. This edition’s theme highlights the role of mosques in societies and reveals unique architectural masterpieces. Visitors can learn about the evolution of architecture, designs, and styles from one civilisation to another.