SPL puts fun back into reading for children

While making books and reading attractive to children, the camp aims to improve the reading skills of kids, and help them gain confidence in their ability to learn. The activity aligns with SPL’s vision to increase community’s access to knowledge in general, and enhance the overall literacy skills of the emirate’s young generation.

Running at SPL every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the month of August, the camp seeks to offer children new avenues to discover a deeper appreciation for books and reading, and spend time with peers who share their interests and want to make the most of their long summer break. Along with reading sessions, the camp is also organising a series of edutainment workshops on science, art, social awareness and sports.

Key workshops themed ‘How to say no to someone who hurts you’, aims to educate children on the importance of recognising dangers around them.

At another workshop, ‘A journey around the world’, children drew popular landmarks and attractions from around the world on canvas, and are being introduced to the world of abstract expressionism in art. ‘The young designer’ workshop stimulated critical thinking, creativity and innovation, and challenged participants to think out of the box to recycle and reuse different materials, and come up with ideas about other environment-friendly practices.

The Kalba Public Library curated the ‘Summer Professions Camp’ that targeted children aged 8-14 years. The camp educated the participants on the fundamentals and techniques of one profession, and dedicated special workshops that addressed key features of medical and preventive professions. The kids also learned the basics of cooking and preparing snacks in other edutainment workshops.

The Wadi Al Helo Public Library organised a summer programme themed ‘Our Summer Is Brighter with Innovation’. The camp featured a variety of training and awareness workshops that nurtured children’s expertise and experiences.

Sara Al Marzouqi, Director of SPL, said: “This camp aligns with SPL’s vision which contributed remarkable cultural achievements since its inception through the epistemological, cognitive and informational opportunities it provided to readers and intellectuals in the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah. In that sense, the curation of this summer camp aligns with our dedication to promoting reading as a culture among children. It helps children discover and develop their inherent talents, providing them with opportunities to learn and acquire new expertise, as well as enhance their spirit of engagement and stimulate them to learn along with their peers during summer.”

Sharjah Public Library has organised this summer activity in partnership with Lughati, the Sharjah-based initiative dedicated to supporting Arabic learning the smart way; Sharjah Museums Authority’s Sharjah Calligraphy Museum; Social Services Department’s Child Protection Center; Children’s Farm – a project of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA).

The Sharjah Public Library was established as a private library in 1925 by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, under the name ‘Al Qasimia Library’. Its location has since changed several times, from Al Hisn Square under the Mudeef Building to Sharjah City Municipality, then to Africa Hall, to Sharjah Cultural Centre and Sharjah University City. In May 2011, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the new building of the library at the Cultural Palace Square, under the title ‘Sharjah Public Library’. The new facility contains more than half a million books in multiple languages across numerous fields, including science, humanities, art and literature, with branches in Kalba, Wadi Al Helo, Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid.