Hundreds of thousands attend fireworks display in Geneva

The breath-taking show set lake Geneva ablaze for 45 minutes.

The Geneva Tourism Foundation and private donors financed the 800,000 CHF (703,570 Euros) cost of the fireworks.

Jean Meystre, a Geneva local who watches the fireworks every year, said the 2018 version was better those in previous years and complemented the "extraordinary" synchronisation between the fireworks and music.

The annual show is part of the 95-year-old Geneva Festival, a 10-day-long event held every year in the early days of August, featuring singers, concerts, street performers and amusement rides.

Cuts to the festival's budget have resulted in only half of the roughly 40 attractions set up in last year's edition returning this summer. But that didn't stop revellers from enjoying the show.

Emilie Bouteloup, a French citizen from Lyon and regular spectator at the annual fireworks display, said the show was usually very good.