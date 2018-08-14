Louvre Abu Dhabi to host "Japanese Connections: The Birth of Modern Décor"

Following the opening up of Japan to the West in the 1850s, artists, designers and makers across Europe became gripped by a new fashion for ‘Japonisme’. The exhibition focuses on a pioneering group of Parisian artists who had deep admiration for Emile Bernard and Paul Gauguin’s innovative art.

On display are beautiful landscapes by the great Japanese masters Utagawa Hiroshige and Katsushika Hokusai side by side with dream-like paintings and interior decors by the likes of Pierre Bonnard, Odilon Redon, and Edouard Vuillard.

Many of these incredible works have never left France before. Louvre Abu Dhabi brings them together to highlight the importance of cross-cultural influence in the development of the decorative arts.