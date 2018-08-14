FUNN organises acting workshop for juvenile inmates in Sharjah

The workshop, organised in partnership with Sharjah Police and with the support of the emirate’s Federal Police School, aimed to encourage participants to discover their talents and acting interests.

Led by acting coach Mohammed Hajji, a PhD student and researcher in behavioural and social sciences, the workshop introduced participants to the basic techniques and importance of acting in communicating with the audience. In addition, they were also taught how to deliver convincing and persuasive performances.

Participants exhibited a great deal of awareness about performing arts, and engaged fully to play their roles successfully. The unique experience allowed them to explore new aspects of their personalities whilst having a great time.

Sheikha Jawaher Bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and Sharjah International Children’s Film festival (SICFF), said, “We organised the acting workshop in keeping with the humanitarian and community role our organisation plays in supporting community members, advancing their abilities and realising their talents. The attention and care for young people in detention is absolutely pivotal as it helps pave their way back into mainstream society as contributing members and re-join their families in meaningful and productive ways. Engaging them in such activities allows them the opportunity to build a better future for themselves.”

She added: “We customised the workshop to the needs of the participants, keeping in mind the sensitive stage of personality development they are in. We wanted them to feel free to express their feelings freely and bring out their talents. The workshop has revealed promising artistic talents that can be nurtured in the future to create a generation of creative and professional actors, a goal that aligns with FUNN’s strategy.”

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi stressed that FUNN will continue to conduct meaningful workshops for various segments of society, with a focus on children and young adults, as the organisation’s role lies in discovering their talents and showcasing them to the world.

FUNN – Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children- aims to nurture a promising generation of creative artists in media and film making, and to promote new works by children and youth at international film festivals and conferences worldwide. Its key goal is to support and encourage talent through local and international festivals, conference, and workshops. The organisation aspires to form a strong network of talented young people, enabling them to share their experiences and expertise on a global scale.