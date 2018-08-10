FUNN Develops Critiquing Skills of Young Cinema Enthusiasts

To be hosted at The Executive office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi from August 12–16, 2018, these workshops will be attended by 49 children and young adults who will be introduced to the important and complex world of film critiquing.

The fundamentals of film review, analysis and evaluation through a close examination of plot, sound, colours, light and effects and other aspects that bring cinema together will be highlighted. After the training, a child jury will be selected who will evaluate entries in the ‘Best Child-made Film’ category at SICFF, which will be held from October 14–19, 2018.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and SICFF, said: “Youngsters are curious and have a passion for learning new things. Each one of them has latent talents that can be discovered through specialised training activities like these. This film evaluation workshop aligns with our creative approach to stimulate children and young adults to develop their critical thinking and nurture their personal strengths.

“The young participants at SICFF’s previous editions impressed us with their outstanding film-making talents and abilities to create innovative films that feature exciting topics and fantastic plots. The appointment of a jury comprising children and young adults adds to last year’s edition of the event. The young jurors proved that they have exceptional critical and evaluation skills. Appointing young jury aligns with the festival’s child-to-child approach.”

“Educating children on the basics of film evaluation, analysis and review contributes to enhancing their confidence, develops their critical thinking skills and sharpens their creativity and innovation. It also aligns with FUNN’s vision and with the objectives of Sharjah Child Friendly initiative, which seek to empower this segment of society and create a generation of creative innovators in all fields,” she added.

FUNN aims to nurture a future generation of creative artists in media and film and has a remit to promote new media works and films made by children and young filmmakers of the UAE. Its larger goal is to foster talent through these local and international festivals, conferences and workshops and to form a close-knit network of talented youths who can share experiences and expertise on a global scale.