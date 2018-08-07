13 Emirati authors launched into the Portuguese Book Market

Visitors streamed in at the Sharjah Pavilion’s book-signing corner to receive the first copies of the Portuguese translations signed by their authors themselves. The translated titles feature poetry collections, novels, academic titles on the UAE’s and the Arab region’s histories. Studies on Emirati and Arab theatre and music, as well as cultural encyclopaedias are also part of the collection.

The 13 Emirati authors who are part of this translation initiative are Dr Habib Al-Sayegh, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Tala Salem, Saeed Hamdan, Asmaaa Al-Zarouni, Khaled bin Qiqa, Hareb Al Dhaheri, Dr. Habib Ghalloum, Dr. Hamad bin Sarrai, Sultan Al Amimi, Sheikha Al-Mutairi, Salha Ghabish and Naser Al Dhaheri.

This move forms part of the on-going Emirati intellectual movement to promote Emirati literature worldwide, along with strengthening people understanding of Arab culture and heritage in general. Having taken the centre stage at one of Latin America’s most prestigious literary events, Sharjah has leveraged their participation to popularise Emirati literature among Brazilian and Latin American audiences, including some of the most renowned authors, intellectuals and publishers.