Traditional Emirati performances fill Brazil’s streets

Traditional Emirati music and song accompanied by the Liwa and Noban dance performances by the Sharjah Institute of Heritage (SIH) have taken over prominent landmarks in Sao Paulo – Museu do Futebol (Museum of Football), Ibirapuera Park and Museu de Arte de São Paulo’ (Sao Paulo Museum of Art) in addition to Sao Paulo International Book Fair. The Sharjah National Band is performing four different kinds of arts and dances.

Sharjah’s participation as the guest of honour at the Sao Paulo International Book Fair’s 25th has turned out to be a grand cultural extravaganza that Portuguese citizens, tourists and international visitors are enjoying both within the fair’s premises, and outside, all around the buzzing city.

These dances and musical compositions are intricately linked to the history of Emirati community, and often depict tales of their traditional practices including pearl diving, agriculture and hunting.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), said: “In its essence, heritage is nation’s vibrant memory and life. These heritage activities are yet another opportunity for dialogue that Sharjah extends to Latin America’s culture. Our participation in this cultural event that celebrates the selection of Sharjah as its Guest of Honour aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which stimulates us to further cross-cultural communication and reinforce cultural exchange with countries worldwide.