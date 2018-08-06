Culture Secretary of the State of São Paulo visits Sharjah’s Pavilion at Sao Paulo International Book Fair

During the tour, Campello gained insights into key projects and initiatives launched by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) to support knowledge and book industry in the Arab World. He was also briefed on the Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) and the array of premium services it delivers, the offerings of Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, as well as the publications of Sharjah Department of Culture, UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) and Kalimat Group (KG).

Campello also learnt more about the key objectives of the Emirate Writers Union (EWU) and Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH). He took part at many workshops and activities curated at Sharjah’s pavilion, and explored the different techniques of the Arabic calligraphy art, in addition to knowing more about the Talli, Safeefa and Henna designs on display at the pavilion.

During the tour, Campello received a collection of titles written by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, published by Al Qasimi Publications, which were translated into Portuguese in celebration of the selection of Sharjah as the 25th edition of Sao Paulo International Book Fair’s very first Guest of Honour.