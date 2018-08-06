Sharjah’s cultural and intellectual gems displayed in Brazil by Department of Culture

This ancient artistic practice, and several others that decorate the Emirati, Arabic and Islamic civilisations and represent the Arab world’s common Islamic cultural heritage are being savoured by huge Latin American crowds as well as visitors and exhibitors from around the world. The Sharjah Department of Culture (SDC), whose offerings are part of Sharjah’s rich cultural programme to celebrate its participation as the book fair’s first-ever guest of honour.

Alongside the popular calligraphy workshops being conducted by renowned artist and calligrapher Khalid Al Jallaf who is using calligraphic forms of Diwani, Thuluth and Naskh, and introducing visitors to the history of Arab and Islamic arts, SDC has brought a rich collection of books, magazines, translated publications for visitors to enjoy. These include publications on theatre and the Arab and Islamic heritage, which were published in 2008, as well as other publications that celebrate Sharjah’s selection as the Capital of Islamic Culture.

At Sharjah’s pavilion, the SDC is sharing the vision of Al Rafid, its cultural magazine, through offering different volumes, issues and special editions on display. It is also shedding a spotlight on awards it has curated based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi to support and celebrate talented writers, researchers and intellectuals in the UAE and across the Arab region, including but not limited to Sharjah Award for Arab Culture – UNESCO Awards; Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity and al Research; and Theatre Awards.

On the importance of SDC’s presence at Brazil’s most prominent culture event, His Excellency Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, said: “We are proud to be part of a delegation that celebrates Sharjah as guest of honour at one of Latin America’s most prestigious cultural events. Our selection of activities and featured publications for visitors at the Sharjah Pavillion chronicle Sharjah’s leading cultural efforts in the past 50 years, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi. The emirate enjoys close relations cultural centres around the world, and has used this status to reinforce dialogue and cross-cultural communication, becoming a global hub of Arab and Islamic culture.