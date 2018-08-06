Kalimat Group marks its presence at reputable Sao Paulo International Book Fair

With an aim to promote Arabic literature and bring the Arabic authors to the forefront of the global literature scene, Kalimat Group is participating in an array of activities at the Fair. The group is also conducting and participating in sessions and discussions, buying and selling book rights and partnering with distributors

The publishing group is one of the select members of a delegation that is representing Sharjah at the biennial event which is celebrating the Emirate as its Guest of Honour this year. Located within the Sharjah Pavillion, Kalimat Group’s stand will offer meaningful insights into the heritage of the UAE and the Arab region through the window of literature to over 700 thousand visitors expected by the Fair.

During the Fair, the Group is also going to select international titles for translation in Arabic in order to enrich the Arabic book industry and add more Arabic titles to the international and regional libraries.

It is notable that Sharjah’s participation in Sao Paulo International Book Fair is the largest-of-its-kind by an Arab country.

Since its inception, Kalimat Group has participated in 50 international book fairs worldwide, and distributed its books in more than 16 countries and 3,000 schools. The Group prides itself in publishing the highest-quality books, 30 of which have won prestigious Arab and International awards. Kalimat Group has collaborated with more than 70 authors and 100 illustrators from around the world and translated more than 42 Arabic books into foreign languages. So far, Kalimat Group has published more than 300 Arabic titles.