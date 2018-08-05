The Arabic Novel explained to Brazilian literature enthusiasts

Featuring Naser Al Dhaheri, Emirati Author, and Sultan Al Amimi, Emirati poet and novelist, and moderated by Emirati author Asmaa Al Zarouni, the discussion introduced the audience to the distinctive characteristics and narrative techniques that have shaped the novel in the Arab world, and helped it become one of the most prominent assets of the region’s literary landscape sought after by readers worldwide.

Al Dhaheri stressed on the specifics of the development of novels in Emirati literature, underling its inextricable relationship short stories and the entire pedagogical system in the UAE. He pointed out that this relationship is becoming even more pronounced in contemporary Emirati works, which are often inspired by short stories, the system of education, and trends in media.

Novelist Al Amimi took up the popular question about why is the novel the most celebrated literary genre. He said: “Novels bridge the gap between readers and their dreams, their imaginations and their reality, through a plot created by the author.”

He noted that novel writing has the ability to offer an author with an endless creative horizon and the possibility to explore anything and everything that can be turned to prose.

Al Amimi emphasised that there are no specific criteria or conditions that determine the success or failure of a novel because there are many factors including target audience, the circumstances and events surrounding the development of the topic, and the place and time in which it was published.

He remarked that many novels became popular posthumously; some authors produce one bestseller but are unable to follow up on their success, and gave other examples of novelists who have written a lot only to be remembered by a single work that dominated their entire career, while some others enjoy success with every work they produce.

The panel formed part of the cultural programme that celebrates the selection of Sharjah as the Sao Paulo International Book Fair’s Guest of Honour, which runs until August 12, 2018.