An Emirati and Arab Cultural Carnival like never before in Brazil

The Sharjah Pavillion at the 25th edition of São Paulo International Book Fair is buzzing with visitors from numerous cities and municipalities in Brazil, who are flocking in to have names and messages in Portuguese etched in delicate Arabic calligraphy, get their hands decorated with henna, and catch a glimpse of the gems that adorn the UAE’s unique cultural heritage.

Sharjah has flown a rich programme of events and activities to this premier Latin American literary event, which is being featured at its pavillion until August 12 to mark the emirate’s selection as the book fair’s first-ever guest of honour.

From the UAE’s skilled female artisans showcasing the emirates’ rich handicrafts like Talli embroidery (hand-woven braids), to poetry reading sessions featuring some of the UAE’s best, traditional Oud music concerts, workshops for children and adults featuring a fusion of popular Emirati-Brazilian crafts.

The first few days of the fair have been busy offering exhibitors, publishers and visitors from Brazil, Latin America and worldwide. In the days that remain, the Sharjah delegation at the fair represented by numerous cultural and literary entities will unveil a diverse selection of events and resources aiming to increase cultural awareness about Emirati, Arab and Islamic cultures among the Brazilian and international communities.