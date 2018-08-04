Al Siji Community Council concludes its summer programme

  Saturday 04, August 2018
Sharjah 24: Al Seiji Community Council concluded Thursday its summer programme organised by Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, with the participation of more than 500 children.
The one – week programme included a series of workshops, activities and events, during which children developed their spirit of creativity, and explored new and advanced skills in the fields of handicrafts, paper decoration and recycling, away from traditional methods, as well as other children-
related art and fun activities.
 
The programme also focused on instilling customs and traditions in the new generation and learning about their ancestors’ achievements, to promote the concepts of loyalty and values of belonging to the homeland. 