FUNN introduces the benefits of film to young readers

Running until September 5, the initiative aims to encourage children to dedicate some time during their long summer break to developing an appreciation for books and reading.

As part of its participation, FUNN will be screening 19 short films, which were part of the screening list at the 5th edition of the Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival (SICFF) in 2017. They will be shown at different locations across the five emirates of Sharjah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

FUNN seeks to expose children to new and wonderful experiences through world cinema, opening their minds to a larger world and stimulating their imaginations with vivid imagery, which will polish their intellects and enrich their reading experiences.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and SICFF, said: “Our involvement in the summer reading initiative reflects our keen desire to engage children in the world of film, given the vital role of films in creating a positive impact on children's thought processes, especially those that are designed specifically to capture their attention. Cinema also offers children a combination of education and entertainment, which prompts them to question things, define their values and shape their mental and intellectual abilities.”

Among notable films that FUNN is screening at the reading festival is “Shelter” by Emirati filmmaker Alia Al Ali, which deals with the issue of animal welfare through the story of a homeless kitten who dreams of living in a home amid the full care and attention of a family.

“I Am Not a Mouse” by Evgenia Golubeva talks about a young girl, Lucy, who feels she will turn into a mouse because her mother keeps referring to her as one. Just the word ‘mouse’ puts her through so many troubles. The film presents a series of events, which help Lucy get rid of these.

“A Hole” by Mexicana Maribel Suarez tells the story of a little girl who finds a small hole during her visit to a farm, where she tries to discover its secret.

French Director Esther Lalanne’s “Charlie’s Buck Teeth” narrates the story of Charlie, a little boy with a beautiful face and very big teeth. Charlie always hides his teeth behind a scarf. One day a strong wind carries his scarf into the forest, forcing him to go into the woods, where he discovers a world full of wonder and magic.

FUNN – Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children, aims to nurture a promising generation of creative artists in media and filmmaking and to promote new works by children and youth at international film festivals and conferences worldwide. Its key goal is to support and encourage talent through local and international festivals, conference and workshops. The organisation aspires to form a close-knit network of talented young people, enabling them to share their experiences and expertise on a global scale.