Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi: Sharjah Ruler has strengthened the emirate's cultural presence in the world

The cultural activities that Sharjah will present at the Brazilian capital, will add to the cultural and sustainable development achievements of Sharjah under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. These activities affirm Sharjah’s position as the capital of Arab and Islamic culture in the international cultural landscape, along with being the World Book Capital (2019). This also reflects Sharjah’s instrumental role in building an integrated knowledge system for new generations.”

“Sharjah’s participation at the Sao Paulo International Book Fair is a great opportunity to foster a cross-cultural exchange between Emirati and Brazilian artists and intellectuals in the field of poetry, music, literature and illustration. It also provides Latin American audiences with an ideal opportunity to explore Sharjah and discover the emirate’s accomplishments in empowering women and bolstering the leadership skills of young generation. This speaks volumes about Sharjah’s dedication in enhancing social and economic sustainable development with residents as its focus,” she added.