EPA to explore ways to bring Brazilian and UAE publishing markets

In continuation of its efforts to bring the global community of publishers together and open new avenues for networking and exchange, the International Publishers Association (IPA) member will be establishing a presence at the upcoming Sao Paulo International Book Fair with a rich programme of events, from August 3–12. EPA’s participation at the 25th Sao Paulo book fair is part of Sharjah’s cultural programme to celebrate its selection as the first-ever guest of honour at one South America’s largest and most important publishing events.

Networking and matchmaking platform

On August 1-2, EPA is participating in a B2B matchmaking and networking programme that will bring together participating Emirati publishers with 30 Brazilian and 20+ Latin American publishers, and offer them all a platform to meet and look into the buying and selling of copy and translations rights.

Nine of EPA’s members, namely Mohammed Bin Dakheen from Imagination for Publishing and Distribution; Abdullah Al Kaabi from Dragon for Publishing and Distribution; Khalid Al Ali from the Book Gate; Dr. Alyazia Khalifa, Founder of Al Fulk Translation and Publishing; and Tamer Said, Managing Director of Kalimat Group, Iman Bin Chaibah, Founder of Sail Publishing House, Salha Ghabish, Founder of Sadeeqat Publishing House, Talal Salem, Jumeirah Publishing House, and Dr. Fatima Al Breiki, Founder of Sama Publishing & Production & Destribution will be in attendance.

Interactive sessions





The Association will organise three interactive sessions; the first session, ‘Success of The UAE Publishing Market Around the World’ will shed light on recent developments in the UAE’s book market, analyse publishing standards in Brazil and the UAE, as well as look into the possibility of developing a common code of publishing ethics that will help regulate the publishing movement, globally. The session will see participation of Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, Mohammad Bin Dakheen, EPA Treasurer and Dr. Alyazi Khalifa.

The second session, ‘Preserving Culture in The Era of Mass Translation and E- Publishing’ will discuss the popular topic of the importance of adherence to the original message while translating a text, and the cultural impact translations have. Speakers, Iman Ben Chaibah, Manager of Sail Publishing; Tamer Said; and Dr. Alyazia Khalifa, will also discuss the issue of print on demand.

The commonalities between the UAE’s and Brazil’s publishing markets and the impact of longstanding cultural exchange between them will be the topic of debate and discussion at a third session, titled, ‘Bringing International Publishers Together (a successful collaboration between UAE and Brazil)’.

The session’s speakers, Tamer Said, Iman Ben Chaibah, and Karine Pansa from the Brazilain Publishers, will discuss the volume of cultural exchange between the two nations, as well as the impact of cultural diversity on the UAE’s literary products and how this cosmopolitanism can be leveraged to strengthen the books trade between the two countries.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, said: “We see our participation as a great big opportunity to introduce Brazil to the UAE’s publishing practices and future aspirations, with a focus on the role Latin America can play to develop it. EPA’s programme will highlight these aspects and also focus on the great attention given by Sharjah’s wise leadership the UAE’s book industry and its keenness to strengthen cultural exchange between the two countries.”

He added: “The Sao Paulo International Book Fair is one of the most important and largest book fairs in South America. It is one of the leading hubs to catch the pulse of the Spanish and Portuguese publishing markets in particular, as well as the global market. We believe our presence will result in a strong understanding of the ways Brazil and the UAE can support each other to increase the flow of books and culture between us.”

EPA was founded in 2009 mainly aims to serve and develop the local publishing sector as well as to advance the role of Emirati publishers through training and mentoring programmes that help raise their efficiency. EPA represents the interests of professionals in the UAE’s publishing industry by working on advancing their rights and improving the conditions of the profession and its related laws in coordination and cooperation with competent authorities in the UAE and beyond.