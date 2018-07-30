Al Dhaid Municipality removes slums around the walls of the old oasis

Sharjah24: In accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the work teams in the Al Dhaid Municipality under the supervision of Ali Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of the Municipality, started the process of removing the workers' housing and the slums buildings built around the farm walls in Al Nakheel Oasis.
Al Tunaiji pointed out that Al Dhaid Oasis, which includes the historic area of Al-Dhaid, has received great attention from His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which enhances the chances of being nominated in the World Heritage Sites of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
 
He added that the municipality of Al Dhaid city is keen to put all its resources in the service of the project of restoration and maintenance of Al Dhaid Fort and the historical castles and towers, adding that work is underway to complete the abuses and distortions that have affected this region in recent years in cooperation with the relevant bodies.