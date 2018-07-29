UAE ministers participate in Global Art Forum in London

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, participated in the Forum, which was organised by the Art Dubai at London's Royal Academy of Arts.

While addressing the attendees, Nusseibeh spoke about the UAE's cultural heritage and the intellectual and cultural renaissance being witnessed by the country.

Nusseibeh highlighted, in the presence of hundreds of attendees, the contribution of architecture, arts and design to the UAE's evolution since its inception until now.

He added that the UAE, through its embassies and diplomatic missions around the world, seeks to promote tolerance and peace with the ultimate goal of overcoming divisiveness, extremism and conflicts through boosting inter-faith dialogue among world peoples.

He commended the prudent leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who enhanced the stature of the UAE across all domains.

"The late Sheikh Zayed had a far-sighted vision and great ambitions for the UAE to always reach new heights, and this vision still persists and is consistently followed up by our wise leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan," he added.

Suleiman Hamed Salem Al Mazrouei, the UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, along with a number of British diplomats and figures, attended the event.