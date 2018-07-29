SIH mourns death of Poet Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi

Poet Ousha Al Suwaidi significantly contributed to evolving the Nabati Poetry through her refined, in-depth and insightful poetic expressions that earned her wide acclaim amongst the elite and the ordinary alike.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage has offered his condolences on the death of Ousha bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi, an Emirati poet known as 'Fatat Al Arab' (Girl of the Arabs), he sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and grant solace and patience to her family.