SCCI launches community initiative

Held at SCCI headquarters throughout the summer holiday, the initiative runs until August 16 and aims to please children and help them invest their time usefully through learning new skills and acquiring new knowledge that enhances their culture and awareness of different areas.

Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, SCCI chairman’s executive office director said that the initiative stems from the social responsibility of the Chamber towards its employees by providing them with a stimulating work environment that encourages them to improve their performance, innovation and creativity through pleasing their children.

The initiative, she added, aims also to enhance the Chamber's efforts and enable it to contribute to achieving the economic vision of the Emirate of Sharjah and to promote sustainable human development and social stability.