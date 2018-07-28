Sharjah to Showcase rich cultural programme at ‘Sao Paulo Book Fair’

Sharjah’s pavilion at the book biennial will become a vibrant platform for a series of engaging discussions and exchanges featuring local poetry, novels and other cultural assets of the emirates. A large delegation from Sharjah will be headed by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and include 20 Emirati authors and publishers, and 15 cultural entities.

The Sharjah delegation to Sao Paulo will comprise leading cultural, educational and academic entities.

Sharjah’s participation – the largest-of-its-kind by an Arab country – at one of key cultural events in South America will provide Sao Paulo’s population of 21 million inhabitants with the opportunity to explore Emirati art shows including traditional songs and traditional dances by the Sharjah National Music Band, which will tour the city.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, said: “Sharjah’s cultural achievements reflect the futuristic vision and pioneering efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Having taken on the position of the UAE’s cultural capital, Sharjah considers strengthening relationships with countries worldwide and opening new avenues for dialogue and cross-cultural collaboration as one of its top responsibilities. The selection of Sharjah as Sao Paulo Book Biennial’s first guest of honour is yet another achievement for Sharjah and a new era of cooperation with Brazil and Latin America.”

For his part, Ahmed Al Ameri, said: “Through its cultural programme in Sao Paulo, Sharjah aims to introduce the finer details of the UAE’s cultural and social fabric, and the Arab and Islamic culture to a completely different community. Sharjah Book Authority has carefully crafted a cultural programme, which will sufficiently represent our authentic heritage through a diversity of events including oriental music, poetry, novel and crafts.”

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC), said: “Sharjah’s selection as Guest of Honour at the Sao Paulo International Book Fair communicates an important message to the world, highlighting Sharjah as a cultural hub of the region.

“SMC will celebrate this selection through an integrated programme broadcast on its TV and radio channels, covering all activities organised by the Sharjah delegation in Sao Paulo. This event will be an ideal opportunity to unveil Sharjah’s unparalleled efforts in promoting Emirati, Arab and Islamic culture all around the world,” he added.

Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Information (DoCI), said: “The DoCI is honoured and delighted to be part of the Sharjah delegation to Sao Paulo. Our participation is guided by the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who has set a unique precedent, not just in the UAE but the region, of how to create an Arab cultural presence around the world in the most meticulous and creative ways.”

For his part, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), observed: “Our participation aims to further our ruler’s leading cultural vision, which seeks to reinforce intercultural dialogue around the world and promote our honourable history and authentic heritage to Latin audiences.”

On the importance of representing Sharjah and UAE in Brazil, Habib Al Sayegh, Secretary General of Arab Writers Union (AWU) and Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union (EWU), said: “Sharjah’s participation at the Sao Paulo International Book Fair as its guest of honour highlights the emirate’s global cultural presence that has been established under the leadership of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. After a successful participation in France through a prominent presence at the Paris Book Fair, Sharjah will once again hold the UAE’s flag high in Brazil.”

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, said: “Our participation at the Sao Paulo International Book Fair aligns with our dedication to showcase the experience of Sharjah and NAMA in terms of women’s advocacy and empowerment at the economic, professional and social levels, as well as highlighting NAMA’s achievements and success in stimulating many women to play an active and influential role in their communities, and contribute to the development and prosperity of their country.”