Yousif Al-Bahari: Wide participation of young talents in "Theatrical Show" course in Kalba

Playwright Yousuf Al-Bahri, the supervisor of the course, said in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” that the workshop aimed at preparing young participants for the seventh Kalba Festival for Short Plays.

He pointed to the great interest of young people in the directing, acting, cinematography and dramaturgy workshops highlighting the importance of the course in developing young talents, as it plays an important role in feeding and enriching the participants’ knowledge and theatrical sciences in an academic and practical manner, thus raising the quality of the performances at the festival.

Al-Bahri praised the Department of Culture's keenness, through such important events, to explore new talents in the areas of directing and acting, thus enhancing the base of theatrical art workers throughout the country.

Al-Bahri expressed his great pleasure at the distinguished participation of the female element in the current edition of the festival, considering that their participation would augment the elements of strength and diversity of the festival.

At the conclusion of the course, Ahmed Burhima, Director of the Theatre Department and Director of the festival, honoured the participants in directing workshop.