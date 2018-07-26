Sharjah Media City concludes digital filmmaking training course

The 30-hour training course, designed for childen aged nine to twelve years-old, was conducted by World Education Television (WeTel), an educational news, documentary films, and interactive learning television channel. The week-and-a-half long course was conducted during a special event at the Child Art Center in Mughaidir Suburb from July 15th – July 24th. During the workshop, students developed high-definition video production techniques for digital short filmmaking.

The course taught budding filmmakers how to develop and understand film concept, script and narration writing for digital film, as well as camera handling, non-linear video editing, sound mixing and lighting techniques, among other useful tools. At the conclusion of the course, students were required to complete an individual digital short film as a final project.

His Excellency Dr. Khaled al Midfa, Chairman of Shams commented on the workshop, stating: “We are always looking forward to nurture and foster young art talents and help them develop their skills by availing to them rich, carefully structured, and training output that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives. We believe that optimal investment in these talents and creative minds from an early age will bring greater advantage, as they are faster to understand the media concepts we are trying to inculcate in them.”

Aysha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children, stressed the importance of nurturing and developing the skills of talented children and inculcating the love of media industry from an early age, so as to capitalize on their creativity and serve their community and nation. “Our collaboration with Shams in conducting the recent training course and other initiatives and activities, aligns with Sharjah Children’s mission of preparing a responsible, creative, knowledgeable and skilled generation,” she added.

WeTel, which also operates under the name We TV Arabia, has made a name for itself as a specialty video sourcing and streaming operation, and is the first of its kind in the Middle East. It describes itself as an innovative educational technology solutions unit in the field of two-way video streaming technology and cloud-based educational video library for classroom lectures, as well as a non-profit organization dedicated to educational film- making and production.